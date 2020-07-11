Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $2,922,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,005,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

