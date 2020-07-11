APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 206,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,754,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

