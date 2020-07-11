Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $91.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

