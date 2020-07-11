DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,146 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

