Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3,297.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,015 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,955 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.68 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

