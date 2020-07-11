CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Position Reduced by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,665 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after buying an additional 106,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CBRE Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 89,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

