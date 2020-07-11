Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of SPXL opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $76.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

