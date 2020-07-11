HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lessened its stake in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. HCI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities analysts expect that HCI Group Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCI. ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

