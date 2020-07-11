AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at $363,611.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $1,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,521,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,171,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,603,379. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Mimecast Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

