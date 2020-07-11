Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $6,079,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,776,000. First American Trust FSB raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 75,654 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $91.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.