iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,799 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 516.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 743.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 391,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 345,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,780,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,192,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $44.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.