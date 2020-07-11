Deutsche Bank AG Has $130,000 Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 50,614.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $43.76 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

