Exane Derivatives Sells 6,784 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2,642.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 254,312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,840,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $44.55 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

