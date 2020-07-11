IBM Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 4,719 Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 122.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 150,092 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,557,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 110,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

