AQR Capital Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,097 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372,322 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $76,805,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,919,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.