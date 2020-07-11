Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 116,550 iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 873.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $46.75.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.