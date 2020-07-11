Cypress Capital Group Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.