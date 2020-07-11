Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 709,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,208,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

