4,804 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

