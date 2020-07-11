Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.95% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HSPX opened at $42.95 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74.

