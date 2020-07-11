Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $4,889,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

