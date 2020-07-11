Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hawkins worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWKN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Hawkins stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.94.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

