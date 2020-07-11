Hexavest Inc. Sells 54,618 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,618 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,282,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $42.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.