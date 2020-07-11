Whittier Trust Co. Sells 5,572 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

