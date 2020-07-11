Exane Derivatives Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Cim LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

