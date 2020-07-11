Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

