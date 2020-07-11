IBM Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trimble by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $624,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 160.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,047 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Trimble by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,185,000 after buying an additional 1,693,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 35.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after buying an additional 1,310,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.68. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

