AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 16,186 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,186 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Oxford Industries worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95. Oxford Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

