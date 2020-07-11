Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

