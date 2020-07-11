Hexavest Inc. Sells 154,159 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 154,159 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NetApp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,091 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.