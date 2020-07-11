Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 167.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in NetApp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

