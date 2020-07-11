Deutsche Bank AG Has $129,000 Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,958 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 30.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 84,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 213.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 79,667 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 469.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 52,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.