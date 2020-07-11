Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 204.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 468.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Scotiabank cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

KOF stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

