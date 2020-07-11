Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 18,701 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.71% of HB Fuller worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HB Fuller during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 117.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 367.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FUL opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. HB Fuller Co has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $270,999.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $705,099. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

