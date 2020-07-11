Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Western Digital by 16.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 34,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 296,898 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,458 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 73.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 277,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Shares of WDC opened at $42.31 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

