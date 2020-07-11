Cypress Capital Group Sells 537 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $8,251,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

