Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

SBIO opened at $42.38 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $45.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

