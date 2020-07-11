IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. NetApp’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

