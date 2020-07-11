Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Huron Consulting Group worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,122.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.46 million, a P/E ratio of -183.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.63. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,281. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

