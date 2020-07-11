Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $160,377,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $50,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,111,000 after purchasing an additional 658,772 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 456,206 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,937,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

