Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $680,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Capital One Financial cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

