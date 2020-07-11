Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of Southern Copper worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after acquiring an additional 215,432 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 744,818 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $7,253,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

