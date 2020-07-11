HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.