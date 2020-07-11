Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.54.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.87.

In other news, Director John C. Gerspach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

