Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,956 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.52% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 31,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $41.39 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.