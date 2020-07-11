APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 62,500 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.25% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,074,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,526,000 after purchasing an additional 332,986 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,336,000 after purchasing an additional 360,633 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,239 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,055,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,265,000 after buying an additional 116,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,435,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,664,000 after buying an additional 189,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $541,881.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $502,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

