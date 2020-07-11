Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.92. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $45.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

