Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Universal were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after buying an additional 195,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Universal by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Universal by 35.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Universal Corp has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $997.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $632.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

