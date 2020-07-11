Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 11,000 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Universal were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Universal by 26.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Universal by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $632.09 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

