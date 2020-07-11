Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

